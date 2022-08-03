‘Keep raising the bar’: CeeDee Lamb reacts to WR contracts blowing up in offseason

Dallas Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb will be looking to have another big year in 2022 before his first chance at signing an extension next offseason. While he is currently focused on being the best he can be, Lamb couldn’t help but notice the massive extensions a few receivers have signed, including Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill.

Via Todd Archer:

“CeeDee Lamb is focused on football but he has noticed the contracts a number of receivers have signed this offseason that are for more than $23 million a season. “Keep raising the bar,” he said. Lamb is eligible for an extension for the first time after this season.”

The trend seems to be around $25 million per season for some of the best wideouts around. Lamb isn’t a top-10 WR right now, but he’s not far off. Last season, Lamb finished with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He’s improved each and every year since coming into the league in 2020 and if that continues to happen, CeeDee Lamb could certainly fetch a $20 million+ per season deal. He’s still on a rookie contract so the former Oklahoma standout is making under $10 million annually right now.

While securing the bag is always important for a player, Lamb will just be hoping he can help the Cowboys get into the depths of the playoffs after losing in the second round to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. With Amari Cooper now gone, CeeDee Lamb is going to be WR1 therefore all the opportunities to shine will be there.