Cowboys’ Kellen Moore takes blame for lack of Michael Gallup targets in Week 7 win vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a hard-fought win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7 in Dak Prescott’s return to action. While the 24-6 win was important for the Cowboys, the offense was rusty, and Michael Gallup barely featured in the gameplan whatsoever. On Monday, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore addressed the media and took ownership for the lack of plays drawn up in Gallup’s direction, via Todd Archer.

“That’s on me,” said Moore of Gallup’s lack of touches. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting Michael going.”

Gallup missed the first three games of the season while recovering from offseason ACL surgery. The fifth-year wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 17 of last year and spent the entire offseason recovering. Since returning to action, Gallup has had just eight receptions on 17 targets in four games.

While he only caught two passes for 17 yards in Week 6, Gallup was targeted seven times as the Cowboys had a clear intent to get him the ball. That was not the case on Sunday against the Lions in Week 7, as Gallup was targeted just twice and didn’t make a single catch.

Gallup has yet to break 50 yards in a single game this season and is still under 100 on the season, despite getting set for his fifth game of the year. With Prescott back under center after the Cooper Rush experiment yielded excellent results, Gallup will have to hope to be worked more fervently into the gameplan in order to himself rolling alongside his longtime quarterback.

It wasn’t just Michael Gallup who struggled on Sunday, however. Prescott, still shaking off the rust from a five-week absence, only threw for 207 yards. He completed 19-of-25 pass attempts for one touchdown and zero interceptions, but that was against the NFL’s worst defensive team. Hopefully, with another week under his belt, the Cowboys will look to the air a bit more often in Week 8.