LeBron James reveals why he’s ditching Cowboys fandom for Browns

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been seen at Cowboys games in seasons past supporting America’s Team, but it seems unlikely that fans will see him there again anytime soon after his recent comments.

James appeared on Instagram live with business partner Maverick Carter on Wednesday, where the pair discussed James’ NFL fandom. After being asked whether he still rooted for the Cowboys, James cited organizational protocols about national anthem protests as a reason why he did not. James said he did not feel right about supporting the Cowboys after the stance to organization took on kneeling during the anthem.

“Nah man, I had to sit out on the Cowboys man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling,” LeBron James said. “…The organization was like, ‘if [you] do that around here, you won’t ever play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

LeBron James said on Instagram Live that he is no longer a #Cowboys fan because he can no longer morally support the team after ownership prevented the players from kneeling during the National Anthem. Says he's now a fan of the #Brownspic.twitter.com/FapPOFebg5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2022

James went on to tell Carter that he now pulls for the Cleveland Browns. James’ announcement of his Browns fandom comes two weeks after the latest in a string of sexual assault lawsuits was filed against Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson on Oct. 13.

One of Mavericks Carter and LeBron James’ most visible business ventures is the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted. The show features conversations about sports, politics, and society with high-profile guests like former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Carter made headlines recently when he announced that a previously recorded episode featuring embattled rapper Kanye West would not be aired in light of some antisemitic comments made by Ye on social media.