For so long, the Dallas Cowboys have been trying to get over the hump and genuinely contend for a championship. That goal might be postponed, however, in favor of a more urgent one. Following a 7-10 season tainted by injuries and poor play, they need to get back on stable ground. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likely feels the same way after a tumultuous head coaching tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Maybe they can help each other regain their footing going into the 2025-26 campaign. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the entire Cowboys' offense must come through when it matters most, but this franchise's ceiling is tied to its defensive performance. Dallas allowed 27.5 points and 355.2 yards per game, which ranks 31st and 28th in the NFL, respectively.

Repairing the defense figures to be a complex process, but Eberflus has a clear understanding of what the end result needs to look like. And that is because he has seen it before.

“Yeah, pretty simple – we take the ball away, that’s what we do,” Eberflus said when asked what the hallmark of the Cowboys' defense is, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer. “We stop the run. And we want to make exciting plays for our football team. That’s really what we do.”

Matt Eberflus intends to re-energize the Cowboys defense

Eberflus worked for America's Team from 2011-17, serving as linebackers coach for most of that time, so he knows a thing or two about making it work in Dallas. He aims to revitalize the defense by reminding players what works best. The Cowboys had a -6 turnover margin last season and gave up a whopping 137.1 rushing yards per game.

The aforementioned injury issues undeniably contributed to the dismal production, but there was also a lack of execution. Dallas requires more discipline. A coach who led a team that suffered one baffling defeat after another admittedly does not seem like the most ideal choice to fix that problem, but Eberflus has found success as an NFL defensive coordinator.

He could help star pass-rusher Micah Parsons and the rest of the defense maximize their strengths. If Jerry Jones and the front office can give him enough to work with, fans might be pleasantly surprised to see what the heavily criticized Matt Eberflus can accomplish in his second stint with the Cowboys.

At the very least, he appears to know the identity of this defense. Now the players must realize it, too.