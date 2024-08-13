The Dallas Cowboys are considered by many fans to be ‘America's Team' whether they are successful or not. The Cowboys' Micah Parsons is the ringleader of the Cowboys' current operation, surpassing team owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott on many issues of importance with his highly respected leadership skills.

The question of whether star wideout CeeDee Lamb will return to the team has taken center stage in recent days. On Tuesday, Parsons threw his weight behind a Lamb return, saying that he misses his teammate, who has been absent from practice lately, and feels like a return is close.

Parsons' comments came during Dak Prescott's stone cold, lead pipe lock comments on a recent injury he suffered. Ex-49ers draft pick Trey Lance is now in Big D, and his callous mistake vs. the Rams was put under the looking glass recently.

Will Lamb get a contract extension done soon?

Parsons seems to think so, which would be music to the ears of Dallas fans everywhere.

CeeDee Lamb's return imminent?

Parsons spoke about the CeeDee Lamb holdout in comments shared by the Cowboys' official website.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons said. “He's one of the best people you can have in a locker room. “I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon.”

The Cowboys' dynamic duo helped lead the offense and defense, respectively, to highlight worthy moments last season on a team that didn't quite live up to its potential. Fans are worried about the running game now that Tony Pollard is in Tennessee with the Titans.

A healthy, confident and happy Lamb could be the best way for the Cowboys' offense to slice and dice its way through a stacked NFC East this season.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not,” Parsons said on Tuesday. “He knows he's not going anywhere. The business side, they're gonna take care of it, no doubt about it.”

Lamb's projected impact on Cowboys in 2024-2025

Lamb's recent absence from the Cowboys could become a blessing in disguise by the time the 2024-2025 Cowboys' story is written.

Lamb's skill as a big play wide receiver is not questioned. The Cowboys' other weapons including young players like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker have gotten more attention in the passing game lately.

Lamb had a mind-boggling 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. If he returns sharp-minded and ready to give it his all, the Cowboys could benefit as a result.