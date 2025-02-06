Micah Parsons will soon watch a new superstar emerge for the Dallas Mavericks following the huge Luka Doncic trade. The Dallas Cowboys star, however, admitted he felt “destroyed” watching the deal go down.

The Mavs swapped Doncic for Anthony Davis in the blockbuster Dallas/Los Angeles Lakers trade Saturday night. Parsons joined the large contingent of online reactions after the multiple player deal got complete. Doncic will soon make his Lakers debut sometime in February.

But count Parsons as a city of Dallas superstar devastated by the move, per his conversation with ESPN Radio Thursday.

“I was destroyed, bro…I couldn't believe it,” Parsons began.

Parsons even thought the news was a joke at first. Even though ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the move.

“I thought Shams got hacked,” Parsons said.

He then went on to describe the difference between L.A. and Dallas fans that Doncic will experience.

“I get Laker country is damn good itself. But there's something about being the face of Dallas,” Parsons said. “It's terrible with how things happen. It kind of gives you a reality check for all players.”

Micah Parsons dives into ‘reset' period for Cowboys

Meanwhile, Parsons and the Cowboys have their own change to deal with.

Dallas never re-signed head coach Mike McCarthy during the offseason. The Cowboys decided to go with Brian Schottenheimer as the newcomer. Except Schottenheimer goes from offensive coordinator to the coaching leader for Parsons and company.

This becomes the first head coaching change in Parsons' NFL career. McCarthy coached Parsons since coming to the league in 2021. Parsons called the move “devastating” and a “reset” after McCarthy left. But he got asked again about the “reset” period now in session.

“It's going to be tough now. But at the end of the day, we've got to be ready to prepare our butts off, game plan, actually get guys better. We have to develop these young guys. And that comes in on the players — us players have to do better developing the young guys and creating the culture.”

Is resetting a good thing for Parsons and Dallas?

“I think it's good we're resetting,” Parsons said. “We're resetting when it comes to certain players and focus on rebuilding the culture. I think there was an imbalance between the old school way and new way. It gives leeway for guys like me to step in and take charge in the league.”

Parsons will enter his fifth season in the league for 2025. With Doncic gone, Parsons could now end up as the face of Dallas sports.