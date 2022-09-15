Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well.

The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.

“I’m not expecting the same Joe Burrow as last week. I don’t think anybody should expect the same player,” Parsons said as he emphasized that great players learn, per Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News. “I’m not banking on Joe Burrow to make the same mistakes.”

Micah Parsons certainly makes a great point, and to be fair, the Cowboys are not in a position to relax or underestimate anyone. Not with Dak Prescott out for at least the next month following the hand injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both the Cowboys and Bengals are coming off losses as well, so the two teams will definitely be motivated to get to the win column at the expense of another in Week 2.

It is also worth noting that while Joe Burrow threw several interceptions against the Steelers, he still accumulated 338 yards for two touchdowns. Certainly, the Cowboys need to be better prepared on how to stop him if they want to win.