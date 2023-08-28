Micah Parsons holds one of the biggest bragging rights in all of the NFL. The linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys was the last person to ever sack New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady. He still cherishes that moment to the present day as he continues his journey in the league. This along with his two tackles to end the arguable greatest quarterback of all-time's record makes for an unforgettable moment.

Now, Tom Brady has retired and has focused all his NFL expertise on being one of the executives behind the Las Vegas Raiders. But, Micah Parsons did not forget something that the Buccanneers and Patriots legend had that was never given to him. Parsons aired out to Brady during their game against the Raiders, via the NFL.

“He owes me, he owes me,” the Cowboys LB said to Brady while he was walking to the stands. Brady did not hesitate to laughably reply with, “I don’t owe you sh*t, you hit me too much!”

The two have had multiple encounters in the past which Tom Brady did not like. He was put on the ground multiple times by the Cowboys star and often got the wind knocked out of him too. It is no surprise that the two experienced some animosity and friendly rivalry between each other. Although, their relationship seems to be evolving given that they can share funny moments like these with one another. Which among Tom Brady's rivals will he bury the hatchet with next?