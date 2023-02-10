The Dallas Cowboys have a young, thriving defense led by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. With it being Super Bowl week, stars across the league are appearing on all sorts of talk shows. Parsons recently showed up on CBS Sports’ All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson.

Each week, they host a wide range of pro athletes and entertainment personalities, and dive into what interests them. They might have bit of more than they could chew this time with Parsons.

Toward the end of the interview, watch McFadden’s face as he listens to Parsons’ answer to the question: What is something weird about you that most people do not know?

“I have a foot fetish,” Parsons said. McFadden, being caught off guard, asked “You like toes?”

“Yeah,” the Cowboys Pro Bowler responded.

As strange as that moment was, Parsons also revealed some other interesting information. He was asked who his favorite player growing up was. Cam Newton was the response. But even more intriguing was the question about who is the biggest trash talker currently in the NFL.

“Leonard Fournette… he talks too much trash, too much,” said Parsons.

When most people think of trash talkers in the NFL, you don’t tend to think of running backs. Wide receivers and defensive players tend to be the most emotive personalities on the football field. So this was a bit of a surprise.

Fournette has a relatively calm demeanor off the field. So it is interesting to hear Micah Parsons name him as the biggest trash talker in the NFL.