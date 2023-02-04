Micah Parsons has taken on a leadership role with the Dallas Cowboys, and he is not afraid to venture outside the football field and give his opinion on social issues.

Parsons was both heartbroken and angry when he saw a video of two boys on a school bus punching and beating a 9-year-old girl (warning: graphic content). His comment after viewing the video was laced with pain and frustration. “What is happening to our youth,” Parsons said.

In addition to those comments, Parsons has also made comments regarding the Super Bowl that did not go over well with Cowboys supporters. He put out a tweet in support of Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles, asking the Cowboys’ NFC East rival to go out and win the Super Bowl on behalf of the division.

The Eagles have been a traditional rival for the Cowboys for decades, as are the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. The idea that a Cowboy player would support one of those 3 teams under any circumstance — even under the banner of NFC East strength — does not sit well with many of the team’s long-time supporters.

Parsons was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has been voted into the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons with Dallas, and he is viewed as one of the most athletic and effective linebackers in the league.

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the 2022 season. He also forced 3 fumbles and recovered 3 more.

In addition to his stalwart play, Parsons is not afraid to venture outside the football world to make comments.