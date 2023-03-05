USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison has been turning heads this week at the NFL Combine, and he’s also now gotten the attention of Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Parsons tweeted “He football fast fr fr” after Jordan Addison bested a first-run time in the 40-yard dash of 4.55 with a 4.49 in his second try.

Diggs, meanwhile, is also seemingly blown away by the showing of Jordan Addison at the NFL Combine. “Addison tough. WR1,” Diggs said of the USC wideout.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 21-year-old Jordan Addison is projected by many to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a stellar college career that started with the Pittsburgh Panthers and ended with the Trojans. After recording 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns across 14 games in his second and final year with the Panthers in 2021, Jordan Addison transferred to USC where he spent his junior — and last collegiate season. In 11 games with the Trojans, Addison collected 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.

Could the Cowboys be eyeing a wide receiver in the first round? They will get their turn to grab a talent in the first round at the 27th spot overall, and there’s a good chance that someone like Jordan Addison will be gone by the time Dallas gets the chance to use its pick. In any case, it does make sense for the Cowboys to shore up their offense via the NFL Draft even though they had the fourth-highest-scoring attack in the league in the 2022 regular season.