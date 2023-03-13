Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly went back and forth on Twitter after the Jalen Ramsey trade.

In a Sunday tweet, Parsons responded to an official post about Ramsey going to the Dolphins.

“Man wtf!! Nvm …,” he wrote.

Hill responded with a tweet of his own.

“Stop all the crying bro 😂,” wrote Hill.

With a gif and four laughing emojis, Parsons fired back.

“Man Im so sick of miami!!,” Parsons wrote. “I’m pulling up on you !! Since you you so rich Red!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 29-year-old wide receiver took to Twitter upon hearing the news of Jalen Ramsey being traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long. He posted two reaction tweets, one highlighting how challenging practice would be with Ramsey in the lineup and one about the near-tackle Ramsey had against Hill in the Pro Bowl flag football games.

“If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting 😊,” wrote Hill.

Ramsey spoke on potentially facing Hill in training camp on Sunday.

“I’m glad it happens in practice now and I ain’t gotta guard him in the game no more because he a problem, but he gonna make me better and I’m gonna make him better,” Ramsey said.

Parsons once called Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey the best defensive duo in the NFL. He went as far as to name Donald “the greatest defensive player in history” in a 2022 interview with USA Today NFL reporter Jori Epstein.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons said. “Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”