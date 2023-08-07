It's crazy to think that Micah Parsons is just entering his third year in the league. The Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher has been incredible in his first two seasons in the league, bullying offensive linemen left and right. He's been so good, his own teammates are starting to look bad. Parsons' incredible (albeit a tad dangerous) performance at training camp has come at the expense of tackle Tyron Smith.

Despite Parsons dominating Smith in practice, the Cowboys star has nothing but praise for the tackle, per Jon Machota. Parsons recalled that he was intimidated by Smith in his rookie year. However, as he's gone up against Smith over the last two years, the edge rusher has picked up a couple of tips and tricks to dominate his opponents.

“I just want people to know Tyron (Smith) is really still great,” Micah Parsons said. “Tyron is intimidating, bro. When I was going against Tyron my rookie year, that was one of the first left tackles that I ever went up against. I was like, ‘Man, this guy is hard to beat.’ I didn’t understand what I was doing, how I wanted to set him up and I learned from him. Tyron’s edge now is I got him figured out. Everyone is not going to figure (him) out… That’s just also me getting better. I’m just learning how to pass rush now, not that Tyron is not great.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Parsons has had the benefit of going up against Smith for three years now. Given his talent, it makes sense that the Cowboys star has figured out how to deal with Smith's blocking. However… other edge rushers don't have the benefit of knowing the exact tendencies to exploit. They might have a vague scouting report, but Parsons knows exactly how to destroy Smith: they don't.

As they say, iron sharpens iron. This experience will make both Cowboys players better. Let's see how the two players respond to this experience.