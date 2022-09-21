Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on the status of receiver Michael Gallup for Monday night’s matchup with the New York Giants.

“Michael Gallup will take a full slate of reps this week in practice,” Mike McCarthy said during his press conference.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup appears to be on track for some reps in the Giants game:

“Michael Gallup will take a full slate of reps this week,” in practice," Mike McCarthy said. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 21, 2022

The Cowboys waived receiver Dennis Houston yesterday, opening up a spot on the roster for Michael Gallup.

Michael Gallup has been healing a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 back in January.

With Gallup practicing in full this week, he should be fully on his road to recovery and ready to jump right into game action this coming Monday against the Giants.

Michael Gallup had 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions last year for the Cowboys. His best season came back in 2019 when he was an 1000 yard receiver, notching 1107 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys will certainly need Gallup for the rest of the season. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper this offseason and CeeDee Lamb needs a solid number two receiver to take the attention off of him. Dan Prescott is also out for a few weeks, so backup quarterback Cooper Rush is in need of as many weapons as he can get.

The Cowboys match up with the undefeated Giants in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football. This is a crucial game in the NFC East standings as a loss would set the Cowboys back even further, and propel the Giants up in the standings alongside the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will do their best without Dak Prescott, but Michael Gallup is a valuable asset to have back in the lineup.