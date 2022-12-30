By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys prevented an upset loss Thursday night, as they came away with a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on the road despite a disappointing first half from quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran signal-caller threw a pair of interceptions before halftime, but those turnovers were not considered as errors that should be entirely pinned on Prescott if you ask Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who was quick to defend his player after the game, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy took issue with a reporter using the word “rash” to describe Dak Prescott’s recent string of interceptions. Had two today. McCarthy: “One was a drop. One was a minus decision.”

Dak Prescott emerged from the dugout for the second half with a much more efficient performance, finishing the contest with 282 passing yards and two touchdowns while connecting on 29 of his 41 pass attempts. He was also able to avoid the Titans in the pocket for the most part, as he was just sacked once for a loss of eight yards. That’s quite an improvement compared to when he was sacked six times in Week 16’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott has now thrown 10 interceptions in his last six games, giving him 14 on the season. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they still are picking up victories despite Prescott’s inconsistent play, thanks to their defense and great talent on offense around Dak Prescott. Against the Titans, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went off for 100 receiving yards on 11 catches and 14 targets, while tight end Dalton Schultz had two touchdowns on seven receptions and 10 targets.