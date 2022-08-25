Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy draws ultimate endorsement from Jerry Jones amid job security speculation

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to last season. Owner Jerry Jones has high expectations for the team in 2022, and that all starts with the head coach. Jones made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning, during which he dropped heaps of praise onto head coach Mike McCarthy ahead of the Cowboys’ 2022 season. There had been some speculation as to the security of McCarthy’s job as head coach of the Cowboys, but Jones put all of those rumblings to bed with his comments on Thursday, via Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones on @FirstTake on his confidence in Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “If there was another person on this planet that I thought I could put in Mike’s spot and do a better job of getting us to a Super Bowl, (that coach) would be here.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2022

“If there was another person on this planet I thought I could put in Mike’s spot and do a better job of getting us to a Super Bowl, (that coach) would be here,” explained Jones.

The Cowboys’ head coaching gig is one of the most sought-after jobs in all of football, so Jones isn’t exactly wrong when he suggests he’d have his pick of the litter when it comes to replacing McCarthy. That said, Jones has no plans of giving McCarthy the boot and appears to be fully confident in his ability to bring a championship back to Dallas for the first time in nearly three decades.

McCarthy’s job was made a bit more difficult after the Cowboys lost star offensive lineman Tyron Smith to an injury that will keep him out for most of the regular season. Still, the team expects to be in the playoffs, and Jones believes that McCarthy can keep the ship steady and get the job done, all the while protecting his own job.

Now it’ll be up to McCarthy to live up to Jones’ lofty expectations in 2022 and deliver a product that the renowned Cowboys’ owner finds acceptable, which at this point would mean a Super Bowl ring.