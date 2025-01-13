It may not take long for Mike McCarthy to find a new team, but it looks like he will be leaving the Dallas Cowboys. As a crucial date neared expiring, Rex Ryan offered a grim prediction for McCarthy.

But it should be noted that Ryan predicted the Los Angeles Chargers had a bye week against the Texans. So take his dribble for what it’s worth.

On ESPN's Get Up, Ryan said McCarthy should be done.

“When expectations are Super Bowl and you don’t even make the playoffs,” Ryan said. “I don’t care. Injuries whatever, everybody has them. No I don’t want to hear it. I think he’s out.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy one foot out the door?

Ryan said there’s too much rebuilding for McCarthy to stay in place.

“I just think the defense clearly needs to be replaced,” Ryan said. “That needs to be overhauled. I think they start anew, they go out and look for a new coach.”

It’s already a done deal, according to nfl.com.

“The Mike McCarthy era is over in Dallas,” Michael Baca wrote. “McCarthy will not return as the Cowboys head coach for the 2025 season as the two sides could not come to terms on an agreement on the length of a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.”

In five seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach, McCarthy posted a 49-35 record. His .583 winning percentage is fourth-best in franchise history. McCarthy coached three straight 12-5 teams from 2021 to 2023, but he struggled in the playoffs. The Cowboys won only one game in four tries.

This year the Cowboys, beset by injuries, finished with a record of 7-10. They posted a mark of 3-3 before Dak Prescott injuried his hamstring and missed the remainder of the season. The Cowboys finished by winning only four of their last nine games.

Before joining the Cowboys, McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. His teams posted a mark of 125-77-2 and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Prior to Green Bay, McCarthy served as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

His career record stands at 174-112-2 with an 11-11 mark in the playoffs. He stands No. 12 on the NFL’s all-time wins list.