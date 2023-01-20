Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have been billed as underdogs for their NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and the veteran head coach has no issue with the label.

“We all like the fact that people are doubting you. I think that’s part of human nature. I think that’s part of the dynamics of each and every one of us,” McCarthy said on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“We all come from somewhere. We’re very comfortable in this position. We’re clearly going there expecting to win,” McCarthy continued. “Make no bones about that. I understand that they have a job to do too. We know the type of environment we’re getting ready to go into. It’s gonna be a great environment. It’ll be a huge challenge.”

It’s a record-tying game for the two clubs, who will meet for the ninth time in the playoffs. Although the Cowboys have won five of the last eight, Dak Prescott’s team will be looking for some revenge after losing 23-17 to the 49ers in last year’s wild-card round at home.

The Cowboys are coming off a convincing 31-14 win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night; the 49ers rolled over the Seahawks 41-23 in their wild-card game last Saturday.

“We’re counting on the Dallas Cowboys fans to show up. We know they will. But we’re playing a tremendous football team. We’re in tune with that. And we know the way we need to play and what we need to do to win the game,” Mike McCarthy finished.

The Cowboys and 49ers will kickoff at 6:30 EST at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night.