The Dallas Cowboys appeared to have as good a chance as any of winning Super Bowl LVII following a strong 2022 regular season campaign. They won 12 games, and with Dak Prescott at the controls of their offense, it seemed like the sky was the limit of head coach Mike McCarthy’s men. In fact, the Cowboys’ dominance over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL Wild Card round led many to believe that they could string together a strong playoff run.

Alas, the Cowboys ran into the buzzsaw that was the San Francisco 49ers, falling short during the Divisional Round in a 19-12 defeat. Prescott simply could not conjure the same magic that seemed to emanate from his every movement against the Buccaneers.

Even then, despite the heartbreaking end to the Cowboys’ season, at least one prominent figure in the organization is looking at the situation with rose-tinted glasses. Speaking to reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine, Mike McCarthy revealed just how excited he is for the Cowboys’ prospects for the upcoming season and beyond, especially after taking over offensive play-calling duties.

“This is the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been in Dallas. Just to be in the meeting room again with the coaches full time. Just to go 8 to 11:30 and break, and you’re talking nothing but scheme. I haven’t had that. So that part’s different,” McCarthy said, per NFL.com.

The Cowboys had the fourth-best offense in terms of points scored per game in 2022, so Mike McCarthy will definitely have his work cut out for him following the departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Perhaps having a more harmonious coaching staff could help matters. McCarthy also noted that he would like to place more of an emphasis on the running game to keep his defense well-rested.

At the very least, having a new voice at the offensive helm could prove to be a move that takes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys over the hump.

“I think, number one, we all can use a new voice. We all can use a sense of motivation and challenge and so forth,” McCarthy added.