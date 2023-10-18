On Monday night, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column with a narrow road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys were far from perfect on the evening, but Prescott made just enough big plays in the game to help lift his team over a talented Chargers squad.

After the game, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer spoke on Prescott's decision-making in the win, particularly how he was able to use his legs to help punish the Chargers' defense.

“We’re very selective with it. Nobody wants to have the quarterback have to carry it a ton, but he has the ability to hurt people with his legs, and he’s done that historically,” said Schottenheimer. “We’re not back to the Mississippi State days in terms of all the carries that he’s used to, but it’s good to show that we have the capability of doing that, and to have it be a touchdown in the redzone and things like that was something that we were excited about.”

Dak Prescott has indeed cemented himself as one of the better running quarterbacks in the league during his seven-plus seasons in the NFL On Monday night, Prescott was equally impressive throwing the ball, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball seven times for 40 yards on the evening.

Up next for the Cowboys is the bye week before they play a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 29. That game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.