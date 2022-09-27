Peyton Manning destroys CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys OC for embarrassing drop vs. Giants

Every inch matters in the NFL. A difference between a couple yards makes a world of difference, perhaps turning an offensive drive destined to end on a field goal to a touchdown, doubling the scoring output. And with the Dallas Cowboys locked in a tight contest against division rivals New York Giants, the Cowboys cannot afford to slip up and make the simplest of mistakes, and that’s what happened to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter of the back-and-forth affair, and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning is letting them hear it on ManningCast.

On first and 10, the Cowboys offense, led by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, designed a beautiful play to free up CeeDee Lamb downfield, which would have put the Cowboys at such an advantageous position. However, Lamb dropped the beautiful find from Cooper Rush, which prompted disappointment from brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as the boisterous Pat McAfee.

Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Pat McAfee react to the brutal CeeDee Lamb drop. #ManningCast #MNF🏈😬 pic.twitter.com/nNpzPPxOBO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2022

Peyton Manning’s disappointment was exacerbated by his praise for Cooper Rush, who has done an admirable job thus far in filling in for the injured Dak Prescott. Manning said, “[Rush] is calm in the pocket, he knows his system, he’s not getting rattled, [Lamb’s] got to make that play for him.”

After the play, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore jumped up and down and had a huge beaming smile plastered on his face. The play call was great, but the execution? Not so much. But Moore maintained good vibes, and he even put two thumbs up as if to tell Lamb that it’s okay to make mistakes.

Nonetheless, Peyton Manning still took humorous shots at Moore’s two thumbs up gesture, as it did not make sense especially within the context of the moment. And if there’s anyone familiar with the highest standards needed to win on a consistent basis, it’s Manning.

“You’re good, you’re all good,” Manning said, as he let out a big laugh. He then proceeded to throw more jokes Moore’s way, jeering what he thought was running through the offensive coordinator’s head. “Great job! Awesome job, CeeDee! Way to go buddy, proud of you!”

At the time of writing, CeeDee Lamb’s drop appears to not have affected the Cowboys, as they currently lead the Giants, 23-13. Lamb has shrugged off his earlier blunder, as he currently has eight receptions for 87 yards to lead the way for the Cowboys.