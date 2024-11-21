The 58th Annual Country Music Awards brought star-studded performances, heartfelt moments, and a heavy dose of humor. For Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, though, the night may have felt like a different kind of spotlight. Co-host Peyton Manning used his NFL wit to take a jab at Jones and the Cowboys' current struggles, a moment that drew laughs and highlighted the team’s rough season, per Yahoo.

Manning’s Cowboys Quip Steals the Show

As the CMA Awards unfolded with music and camaraderie, the co-host trio of Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson brought their humor to the stage. Wilson set the tone with a playful nod to Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan’s hit duet “Cowboys Cry Too.” Manning followed it up with a perfectly timed zinger, joking, “But enough about Jerry Jones.”

The crowd roared with laughter, while the quip landed even harder for football fans aware of Dallas’s struggles. The Cowboys have lost five consecutive games, sliding to a 3-7 record and third place in the NFC East. While they remain technically in the playoff hunt, the chances of a postseason run appear slim. Manning’s joke encapsulated the sentiment many fans and critics share — schadenfreude toward the Cowboys’ decline.

Shaboozey’s CMA Experience Highlights Night

In addition to football jabs, the CMAs showcased top musical acts, including rising star Shaboozey. His record-breaking hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has dominated the charts, making him one of 2024’s standout artists. Despite his monumental success, Shaboozey’s night reflected mixed treatment. He performed a snippet of his introspective track “Highway” early in the evening, with limited fanfare. The co-hosts made multiple jokes about his name, with Bryan quipping, “Yeah, we call that a ‘Sha-doozey.’”

Although Shaboozey scored nominations, he walked away empty-handed. The underwhelming showcase of one of the year’s biggest stars drew criticism, with fans noting how his segment could have been better positioned. Still, his CMA appearance added another layer to the night’s energy, cementing his place as a breakout artist of the year.

For Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, the night served as a reminder of how deeply their struggles resonate in pop culture. With the season still unfolding, more jokes and commentary at the team’s expense seem inevitable.