Rashaan Evans' week went from bad to worse after the Cowboys' latest decision.

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans was arrested for possession of marijuana, via Arron Wilson of KPRC 2. His week got worse on Wednesday, when Evans received some troubling news from the Cowboys.

Dallas waived Evans while Matt Waletzko was activated from injured reserve, via Michael Ghelken of The Dallas Morning News. The linebacker will now be subject to waivers and if not claimed, could potentially return on the Cowboys practice squad.

While unfortunate timing, the Cowboys didn't explicitly say that Evans' arrest played a role in his release. With Waletzko set to come off IR, Evans spot on the roster was seemingly available. All 31 teams will now have an opportunity to claim the linebacker.

However, Evans wasn't having the most prolific season for Dallas before his release. Over nine games – including one start – Evans put up nine tackles with no other counting stats. He has earned a poor 45.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Even with his poor production, Evans' release leaves the Cowboys a little short at linebacker. After Leighton Vander Esch's injury, Evans was at least expected to help keep Dallas afloat. With Micah Parsons leading the way, the Cowboys will now look elsewhere at linebacker.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Cowboys are focused on bolstering their playoff positioning. They've already clinched their spot in the postseason with their 10-5 record. They'll need their defense to step up if they want to make some noise. But after spending most of the year playing in Dallas, at least for now, Rashaan Evans' time with the Cowboys has gone up in smoke.