The Dallas Cowboys are starting to close the door on hopes of making the NFL playoffs this season. Star linebacker Micah Parsons returned from a five-week absence, but the Cowboys couldn't manage to get the win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

The competitive Parsons made his concerns known, and spoke on some of the potential changes that could happen beyond this season. They mostly hovered around head coach Mike McCarthy after the embarrassing 34-6 loss.

“That's above my pay grade, if Mike's coach again next year,” Parsons said ESPN's Todd Archer. “All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go where he wants to. Guys I kind of feel bad for is guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year, on their way out, because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for.

“You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Rex Ryan reacted to Parsons' comments Monday on ESPN's Get Up, via Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter.

“Why are you piling on? Dead man walking? Yeah, he is. But you know what? He's professional as hell. He hasn't once blamed a damn player, ever. It's bulls**t,” Ryan said.

Micah Parsons' Cowboys performance in Week 10

In what never truly felt like a game, outside of the first quarter, Parsons was quiet on defense in his anticipated return. While he did record two sacks and one tackle for loss, the Cowboys defense was picked apart by Jalen Hurts for 202 yards and two touchdowns, with two rushing touchdowns.

Parsons is coming off a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined over four games, and time will tell how heavily Dallas is going to monitor him, as he's a huge part of the franchise's future.