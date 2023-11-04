Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is clarifying an eyebrow-raising social media post he recently made.

Recently, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams found himself embroiled in a bit of controversy regarding an Instagram post. Williams played just 12 snaps during the Cowboys' October 16 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and not long after the game, Williams posted a picture of a dog biting a chain-link fence with the caption ‘Free me,' leading some to wonder if he was taking a shot at the Cowboys' coaching staff for his relative lack of playing time.

Now, however, Williams is clarifying the post and denying that he had any ill intent with it.

“I wasn’t frustrated with the playing time,” said the Cowboys star, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You might take it like that. Everybody else might take it like that. The plays I had out there, I wasn’t taking full [advantage] of my opportunities. That’s what the post was about, not about playing time. I get 15 to 20 plays a game. That’s not the problem. When I said, ‘Free me,’ I meant the dog inside of me. It needed to be freed. [Last Sunday], it was free. I guess I need a picture of a dog happy or something for social media.”

Sam Williams and the Cowboys currently sit at 5-2 on the 2023 season, fresh off of a dominant 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams following the bye week. The Cowboys will face one of their toughest tests of the season this upcoming week when they take on their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on the road on November 5. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET from Philadelphia.