The Dallas Cowboys had a surprising result on Sunday with a road loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and former NFL tight end turned media personality Shannon Sharpe was loving it. Sharpe has long been known as a skeptic of the current iteration of the Cowboys, and Sunday's poor performance gave him plenty of ammunition with which to clown the franchise.

After the game, Sharpe took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to fire off some shots.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I'm just over here enjoying my Sunday. Cowboys, y'all still dem boys? Y'all ain't make no noise… The Cards? pic.twitter.com/YbJCqPkDzP — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 25, 2023

“I asked y'all a simple question a couple of weeks ago,” said Sharpe. “What happens when you don't get pick sixes, you don't get scoop-and-scores, your special teams doesn't score touchdowns, and your defense can't shut teams out? We saw that happen today. More of that to come.”

It was indeed a frustrating performance on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys, who had won the first two weeks by an astonishing 70-10 combined margin. Things would get tough this week, however, with the news that star cornerback Trevon Diggs had sustained an ACL tear that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys were also playing without three starting offensive linemen against the Cardinals, which certainly played a large role in the relative struggles of quarterback Dak Prescott on the afternoon.

The Cowboys now sit at 2-1 on the young season and will look to silence Sharpe and the doubters and get back in the win column next week against the New England Patriots. That game is slated to begin at 4:25 PM ET.