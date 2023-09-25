The Dallas Cowboys' season took a surprising turn on Sunday with an unexpected 28-16 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and sports media personality Skip Bayless could not believe what he saw. Bayless has always been known as an avid supporter of the Cowboys, and after Sunday's frustrating loss, Bayless took to Twitter to post a hilarious reaction to the result.

With the caption simply stating, “I am speechless,” Bayless posted an equal parts hilarious and unsettling 26-second video of himself staring at the camera making a series of bizarre faces.

After winning their first two games over the New York Jets and New York Giants by a combined margin of 70-10, the Cowboys were riding high heading into Sunday's road game in Arizona. However, earlier this week, Dallas got some unfortunate news when it was revealed that star cornerback Trevon Diggs had sustained a torn ACL at practice, ending his season.

Dallas also had other injuries against the Cardinals, missing three starters on the offensive line, that surely had an impact on the shocking final score. Still, that certainly won't make the loss go down any easier for Cowboys fans, who didn't see a great performance from their quarterback Dak Prescott. Completing 25/40 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown, Prescott also threw a backbreaking late-game interception that ended the Cowboys' chances of a comeback.

Bayless and the rest of Cowboys nation will hope to see the team round back into form next week at home against the New England Patriots, where Dallas will look to improve their record to 3-1.