That sound you’re hearing is Dallas Cowboys fan and sports media personality Skip Bayless shouting at the top of Mount Twitter after he learned that his team has acquired the services of cornerback Stephon Gilmore via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gilmore is indeed a significant get for the Cowboys. For Skip Bayless, the addition of Gilmore puts Dallas’ defense high up there with the best of the best in the NFL, even going as far as to say that it’s now in the same tier as the San Francisco 49ers.

“YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! … FINALLY THE DALLAS COWBOYS DO SOMETHING, FILLING A DANGEROUS HOLE AT CORNERBACK WITH A GREAT PLAYER, STEPHON GILMORE, WHO STILL HAS PLENTY LEFT AT 32,” Bayless tweeted, while obviously still stunned by the Stephon Gilmore trade. “GOT HIM FOR ONLY A 5TH! NOW THIS DEFENSE RIVALS 49ERS’ AS THE NFL’S BEST. HAPPY DAYS, HERE AGAIN!”

Stephon Gilmore will be 33 years old by the time the 2023 NFL season comes around, but he can still contribute to Dallas’ defense. In 2022, Gilmore played 16 games for the Colts and recorded two interceptions to go with 66 combined tackles and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus still gave Stephon Gilmore an overall grade of 79.1 and a coverage rating of 81.1 — excellent numbers for a defensive back his age.

As to whether Gilmore’s arrival in Dallas means that the Cowboys are now on par with a team like the Niners defensively, that will be best answered with actual game results in the coming season. The Cowboys were sixth in the league in 2022 with 19.7 points per game, while the 49ers were No. 1 with 17.2 points surrendered per contest.