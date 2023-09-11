Skip Bayless is feeling over the moon. With the Dallas Cowboys kicking off their 2023 NFL regular season schedule with a massive 40-0 win over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Sunday, the FOX Sports personality will be in a celebratory mood until at least Week 2 of the campaign. Bayless, like most Dallas fans, started to pop their virtual champagnes on X (formerly Twitter) with still several minutes remaining in regulation of Sunday night's contest between the NFC East division rivals.

Bayless even gave Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets a shoutout as Dak Prescott and company were putting the finishing touches on their Week 1 masterpiece.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Now all I care about is that the Cowboys keep everyone healthy for next Sunday, 4:25 E, when our nemesis visits, Bayless shared. “Aaron Bleepin' Rodgers, who has definitely owned US … until this year. This one will belong to us.”

Perhaps even Bayless could not have predicted that the Cowboys would win by such a huge margin against the Giants, who just gave Jones and running back Saquon Barkley new contracts in the offseason.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“The Dallas Cowboys are beating the New York Giants 40-0 with more than 8 minutes left in the game. Sure beats last year,” Bayless posted.

The Cowboys' offense, defense, and special teams were all unforgiving of New York. Prescott went just 13 for 24 for 143 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions, but running back Tony Pollard had 70 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns on 14 carries. Defensively, Dallas sacked Jones seven times and picked him off twice, including DaRon Bland's that got returned for a touchdown.

Now, the Cowboys will be setting their sights on collecting another win when they host the Jets in Arlington in Week 2.