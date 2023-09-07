Deion Sanders is having immediate success as head coach of the Colorado football program after also getting wins at Jackson State. But would Jerry Jones ever consider bringing Coach Prime to the NFL and making him the Dallas Cowboys head coach? Skip Bayless says no way.

“There is no way [Jerry Jones] is going to cede the control and the spotlight he would have to cede to this man,” Bayless told former Cowboys wide receivers Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson. “Because this man we’re talking about in Deion Sanders is as much his own man as any man who ever walked. That’s why he’s doing what he’s doing at Colorado, because he’s doing it his way from day one at Jackson State which led to what just happened: The greatest turnaround I’ve ever seen in the history of college football.”

.@RealSkipBayless on whether Coach Prime could be the Cowboys HC one day: “There’s no way Jerry Jones would cede the control and spotlight to Deion Sanders." pic.twitter.com/suxuHSNd5o — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 7, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bayless continued by giving examples of times that Jones has worked with powerful personalities as Cowboys' head coach. He cited Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with Irvin, and Bill Parcells, who failed to win the big one with Johnson.

Both those coaches’ relationships with Jones ended poorly because, in Bayless’ estimation, Jones has too big a need to get involved. Johnson, who saw the deterioration of the Parcells and Jones relationship firsthand, agreed wholeheartedly.

And while Skip Bayless has plenty of off-the-wall takes about subjects he knows little about, the former Dallas Morning News columnist is a bonafide expert on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. The Undisputed host wrote three books about the Cowboys organization between 1989 and 1996.

The speculation about Sanders becoming the Cowboys head coach stems from the fact that the Hall of Fame cornerback played for the franchise from 1995 to 1998, helping Jones' team win a Super Bowl in his first season.