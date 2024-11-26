ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones following recent comments supporting head coach Mike McCarthy. Jones suggested that a contract extension for McCarthy could be a possibility, despite the team’s underwhelming 4-7 record this season. Jones praised McCarthy as a Super Bowl-winning coach and dismissed criticism of his leadership.

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all,” Jones said. “This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left.”

Stephen A. Smith criticizes Jerry Jones' loyalty to Mike McCarthy

Jones’ remarks prompted a heated response from Smith, who questioned the logic behind praising McCarthy amid the team’s struggles. While acknowledging McCarthy's 61% win rate over his 18-year coaching career — including nine playoff appearances and four NFC Championship games with the Green Bay Packers — Smith argued that such achievements do not justify Jones’ confidence in McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys.

“I can’t believe Jerry. It makes no damn sense what this man keeps saying,” Smith said. “We didn’t sit here and say the man can’t coach. What we said was, Bill Belichick is out there. It could be like Prime Time [Deion Sanders] or somebody new, fresh, and whatever. In other words, the same old wasn’t going to cut it.”

Smith also drew parallels between Jones’ defense of McCarthy and his unwavering support for former Cowboys head coaches Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips, suggesting a troubling pattern in Jones’ leadership style.

“Jerry Jones sounded a lot like that when it came to Jason Garrett, Wade Phillips, and the other coaches he’s had since the days of Jimmy Johnson,” Smith said. “As things change, they remain the same. I’m just looking at him and I’m like, what the hell are you talking about?”

Smith questions Jones’ timing amid Cowboys’ struggles and playoff uncertainty

Smith further criticized the timing of Jones’ comments, arguing that McCarthy’s job security should not be up for discussion during such a disappointing season.

“There is slippage, he hasn’t gotten it done. His ego has gotten in the way, and this is the latest example,” Smith added. “There is no reason on God’s green earth — today, this season —t o be talking about your coach as if he should feel secure with his future considering how your team has looked.”

The Cowboys, who recently secured a 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders, remain third in the NFC East. Their upcoming Thanksgiving Day matchup against the struggling New York Giants (2-9) presents an opportunity to gain some momentum, though the team’s overall performance has left many questioning its direction.

Jones’ continued faith in McCarthy has drawn widespread criticism, with analysts and fans alike viewing his comments as emblematic of deeper issues within the organization. As the Cowboys’ playoff hopes hang in the balance, the pressure on both Jones and McCarthy is likely to intensify.