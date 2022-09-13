‘The season is over’: Stephen A Smith savagely trolls Cowboys after loss vs. Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Dak Prescott injury

Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. This fact is as clear as day. This is exactly why the ESPN broadcaster was in an overly jovial state on Monday after Dallas’ disheartening season-opening loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stephen A even had a cigar in hand as he celebrated what he strongly feels is the beginning of the end for the Cowboys (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The season is over,” Smith said laughing. “I mean, one game in… The only bad part about all of this is I like a little bit of suspense. This is television, I’m looking for theater. I’m not thinking that Week 1, I mean damn, the die has been cast and it’s over. But what other decision are we to come to?”

Smith also stated that he thought Prescott “looked like garbage” even before his brutal hand injury. Stephen A made it clear, though, that he does not wish any harm on anybody and that he hopes that Dak is able to return as soon as possible.

It wasn’t all bad for Smith, though. He also had some high praise for Dallas’ star linebacker Micah Parsons — but that’s about as far as he went in terms of his positives for the Cowboys:

“We know Micah Parsons (is) that dude,” Smith said. “I think that he has the chance to be the next Lawrence Taylor. That’s how high — I mean, Micah Parsons is the truth and a half. That brother is something… He is something special, no doubt about it.”

Smith then so eloquently summarized the Cowboys’ dire situation as it stands. As always, Stephen A did not hold back:

“In the end what it comes down to is this: your No. 1 receiver is gone,” Smith continued. “Your No. 2, who’s becoming No. 1, we don’t know if he’s ready to be No. 1. Your running back’s a question mark. And now your star quarterback is down for six to eight weeks.”

That’s absolutely savage. Talk about rubbing some salt on the Cowboys fans’ fresh wounds, right? Then again, you can’t expect anything less from Stephen A Smith.