The Dallas Cowboys are just drawn to headlines. So, of course training camp was going to be notable.

However, there have been a couple of incidents that feel too on the nose for this franchise, such as Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott having some words and Micah Parsons being called out for tackling the QB in practice.

When head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that running back Tony Pollard was absent for training camp for “personal business,” it would have been easy for fans to worry a bit. That is not necessary at all, though, as the reason for the 26-year-old's two-day hiatus was revealed on Instagram.

“Yesterday was Maui's birthday,” Pollard's girlfriend posted Tuesday while announcing the birth of their second child. A more than fine excuse to miss practice and a life-changing moment for Dallas' lead back.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

McCarthy had already said that Pollard would be rejoining the team at their training camp facility in Oxnard, California Tuesday night, but fans should expect the 2022 Pro Bowler to be riding high back into practice following his big day. There is a strong chance all of the happiness off the field carries over into the 2023-24 season, based on all the success he enjoyed last year.

Although Tony Pollard has never been a workhorse running back, the backfield should largely belong to him with Ezekiel Elliott being released in March. The Memphis product recorded 1,007 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns on a whopping 5.2 yards per carry. He is coming off a fractured fibula but is not worried about any regression.

Pollard is playing on the franchise tag and will have plenty of motivation to produce another big year. None bigger than his growing family.