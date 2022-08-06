Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is coming off a career year where he led the NFL in interceptions and made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro teams, so he probably doesn’t appreciate the recent clip of him getting burned by CeeDee Lamb going viral on social media.

In fact, we can almost guarantee that Diggs doesn’t like going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star was getting roasted so hard online that he actually deactivated his Twitter account on Friday (h/t The Liberty Line).

As great as it was to see the Cowboys’ offense firing away in training camp, it’s important to keep in mind that these types of drills are advantageous for the offensive skill players as they have no help from other defensive players. It’s set up for the offense to win, so for the level-headed people on Twitter — if they do, in fact, exist — it’s not something to overreact to. Unfortunately, it seems that the Twitterverse took things a little too far. And if it takes Diggs deactivating his Twitter account to avoid the negativity and make sure his mental health is in good shape then bravo to him.

Diggs is known for being an aggressive defensive backs who takes risks, which is why on one play he’ll get burned for a big play, and on the next, he’ll come up with a game-changing interception. If Diggs can become a more consistent corner then he’ll make another leap and he won’t have to worry about going viral over a silly training camp video.