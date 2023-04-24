A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

In the eyes of former quarterback Troy Aikman, there hasn’t been a Dallas Cowboys signal-caller since his glory days that he admires more than the one currently under center for the team, and that’s no other than Dak Prescott.

In a recent appearance at the “Light It Up’’ gala, Aikman gave high praises for Dak Prescott, who was also in attendance. Tony Romo was also there, mingling with kids and taking photos with them.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,’’ Troy Aikman said of Dak Prescott, per David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “He’s taken that head on. He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant.”

The Cowboys experienced some of best years in the NFL during the time of Aikman, who led the franchise to three Super Bowl wins. However, Dallas has yet to even make a Super Bowl appearance since the Cowboys last took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy way back in the 1996 when Aikman and company beat the Pittsburgh Steelers int he big game.

Among the quarterbacks who’ve assumed the starting role for the Cowboys since Aikman left, Tony Romo is one of the most notable, though, his time in Dallas is significantly defined by lack of success in the playoffs. Dak Prescott also has yet to lead the Cowboys back to the top of the NFL, but Aikman still believes that he’s very much capable of powering the team to a Super Bowl win.