With Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys are forced to turn to Cooper Rush to serve as the team’s placeholder under center until Prescott returns to action.

So far, the Cowboys are doing just fine with Cooper Rush directing the offense on the field. He recorded his second career win in as many starts Sunday when he led the Cowboys to a 20-17 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, prompting some to ask him after the game whether he could become an NFL starter in the future.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today:

“Every time you’re out there you just want to go play ball & do your job. I’m fortunate to be on a very good football team. That helps, great players around me. You just want to keep getting better. In the end, it’s only my second career start so you just want to keep improving. Tons and tons of stuff to look at and learn from and that’s what we’ll do this week.”

Cooper Rush entered the 2022 NFL season perhaps not expecting to be in the situation he is now this early. There have always been injury concerns for Prescott, but not many predicted that he would be taken out after just a game into the campaign.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush has been a dependable backup for them. Last season, he appeared in five games (one start) and got his first career win when he led the Cowboys to a 40-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 7.

Cooper Rush can go 3-0 all-time next week when he leads the Cowboys on the field again against the New York Giants.