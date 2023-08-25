The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, with a rich history of success and a passionate fan base. However, the team has performed rather inconsistently over the past few seasons. They have made the playoffs in three of the last six seasons. To achieve greater consistency, the Cowboys need to make a bold move, and that move could be trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. In this article, we'll explore why Taylor is the perfect fit for the Cowboys, and what a trade package for him might look like.

Dallas Cowboys' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2022-2023 NFL season with a 12-5 record. They went 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road. The team's quarterback, Dak Prescott, played in 12 games and had 23 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. The team's top rusher was Tony Pollard, who had 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb was their top receiver with more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys will attempt to do even better in 2023 and barge into the Super Bowl.

Jonathan Taylor's Career So Far

Jonathan Taylor was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has quickly established himself as one of the best running backs in the league. In his rookie season, Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with an even better season in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection. He had a bit of a down year in 2023, though. He put up just 861 yards in 11 games as he dealt with injury concerns. That said, Taylor is a powerful runner with excellent vision and the ability to break tackles. He would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys' offense.

Why the Cowboys?

With less than $1 million earmarked for their running back unit in 2024, the Cowboys find themselves in a somewhat unconventional situation. Nonetheless, there is an enticing allure for Jerry Jones in ushering in the next chapter of esteemed Cowboys running backs. The Ezekiel Elliott era might have soured their disposition towards hefty, long-term investments in running backs. However, if the aim is to secure a game-changer in this role, Jonathan Taylor fits the bill really well.

On the flip side, this undeniably introduces complexities from a 2023 vantage point, mainly due to the prominent presence of Tony Pollard. It's worth noting that this is the same team that managed to orchestrate a situation wherein Elliott garnered 15.4 carries and 1.5 targets per game alongside Pollard last season. This indicates their capacity to manage such arrangements.

As such, even while sharing backfield responsibilities, both possess the potential to perform at a satisfactory level. Pinpointing the precise distribution is intricate, but in a Dallas context, Taylor should still be productive even if he plays behind Pollard. It would surely ease the pressure off Dak Prescott as their running game is set up to be quite potent.

The Perfect Trade the Cowboys Can Offer

The Colts have allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade, and the Cowboys should be one of the teams that make an offer. According to reports, the Colts are seeking a first-round pick, or a package of picks, in exchange for Taylor. The Cowboys could offer the Colts a package that includes a couple of picks, as well as a player or two to sweeten the deal. One potential trade package could be:

Cowboys receive: Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, and Rico Dowdle

This trade offer for Taylor presents a highly advantageous proposition for Dallas. Notably, the inclusion of one of the premier running backs in the league aligns seamlessly with the Cowboys' offensive scheme, potentially elevating their gameplay. In addition, this proposal entails the transfer of coveted assets: a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

These picks stand as prized resources capable of aiding the Colts in their team rebuilding endeavors. Furthermore, the package incorporates Rico Dowdle. He is a youthful running back whose latent potential holds promise for his evolution into an asset for the Colts. This offer substantively aligns with the stipulated acquisition price for Taylor, which is either a first-round draft pick or an equivalent composite of picks.

In the broader context, this envisioned trade arrangement bears the potential to be mutually advantageous for both teams. The Cowboys stand to secure a marquee player. Taylor can act as a catalyst in revitalizing their performance trajectory throughout the season. Concurrently, the Colts are poised to reap the benefits of substantial draft capital, thereby fortifying their future prospects. They can also harness the potential latent in a budding talent like Dowdle.

Team Outlook if Jonathan Taylor joins

If the Cowboys were to acquire Jonathan Taylor, their offense would be one of the most dangerous in the league. They will have Dak Prescott at quarterback, Taylor and Tony Pollard at running back, and Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup at wide receiver. As such, the Cowboys would have a plethora of weapons at their disposal. Taylor would add another dimension to the offense, with his ability to break tackles and make big plays. The Cowboys' defense would still need some work. However, with an explosive offense, they would be a dangerous team in the NFC.

The Cowboys need to make a bold move to become a true consistent Super Bowl contender. Trading for Jonathan Taylor could be that move. Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, and he would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys' offense. While the price for Taylor might be steep, the Cowboys have the draft capital and the players to make a deal happen. If the Cowboys were to acquire Taylor, their offense would be one of the most dangerous in the league. They would be a serious contender in the NFC.