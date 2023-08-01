Two years ago it was Trevon Diggs. Last season it was DaRon Bland. In 2023, the Cowboys need a boost to push them over the edge and help them bridge the gap between regular season dominance and true championship contention. A couple of high-profile roster offseason additions should be good candidates to provide America's Team that extra boost, but is it possible that a young, perhaps unknown player could break out this season? History tells us that it is. That player could be second year linebacker Damone Clark.

Despite all of Dallas' other offseason efforts, the linebacking corps was left relatively neglected over the summer. The Cowboys prioritized Leighton Vander Esch and brought the veteran back on a two-year deal to lead the position group, but the rest of the Cowboys' linebackers are very green.

Clark made a strong first impression last year in five starts and 10 total games played. Injuries kept the fifth rounder from really sinking his teeth into the role he played himself into in 2022, but Clark entered training camp last week 100% healthy and ready to take over a feature position in the Cowboys' linebacking rotation.

Like most exciting young players, Clark's best attribute is his athleticism. At 6'3″ and 245 pounds, Clark is imposingly strong. One early training camp clip that emerged from Cowboys reporter Kyle Youmans on Twitter shows the hulking linebacker hurtling into a Cowboys staffer holding a pad, sending him backwards several steps. As impressive as Clark's size and strength are, his speed is even more startling.

Clark happens to not only be Dallas' fastest linebacker, but one of the quickest athletes on the team. Another training camp clip, this one from The Athletic‘s Jon Machota, showcases Clark's effortless closing speed as the linebacker chases after CeeDee Lamb in a team drill.

It's clear that Clark is a tremendous athlete, but those tools are wasted if he isn't used correctly. As one of the best pure athletes on Dallas' roster, it is up to Dan Quinn to put Clark in a position to succeed. Clark wasn't used much in the pass rush last season and it's unlikely he will be in 2023. Quinn will likely put Clark's speed and physicality to use in the open field.

Clark's physical tools also make him a strong candidate to back off in coverage to help defend some of the more athletic tight ends in the league. Getting quality pass coverage out of linebackers was an area the Cowboys struggled with a season ago, and Clark is one of the only players in the position group that has the tools to do it well. If Quinn can coach up that part of Clark's game it would be a huge boost to the defense.

Last year was a solid start, but the Cowboys will ask more of Clark in 2023. Anthony Barr isn't around anymore to provide a veteran presence to Dallas' linebacking corps. The Cowboys are counting on Vander Esch to lead the group and on young players like rookie DeMarvion Overshown to hit the ground running, but Clark is the reason Dallas felt comfortable letting Barr walk in free agency. He's the reason they chose to prioritize other positions of need during the offseason outside of linebacker. If Dallas' defense turns out to be as good as it was last season, there's a good chance Clark will stand out as one of the reasons why.