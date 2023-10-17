The Arizona Coyotes go on the road to take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Coyotes-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Arizona has started the season off 1-1-0. They opened up the year with a solid win over the New Jersey Devils, but they dropped a game to the New York Rangers Monday night. In total, the Coyotes have scored four goals, and given up five goals. Four different players have scored a goal for the Coyotes, but Logan Cooley leads the team with three assists. Clayton Keller, and Nick Schmaltz have two assists each, as well.

The Islanders have played just one game this season. That was a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Palmieri were the goal scorers in the game. Ilya Sorokin was the goalie in the game. He saved 26 of 28 shots in the win. The Islanders won almost 65 percent of faceoffs in that game, as well.

Karel Vejmelka will be in net for the Coyotes in this game. Ilya Sorokin is expected to be the starting goalie for the Islanders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Islanders Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-166)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, MSG Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona has done a great job at winning faceoffs this season. They are 12th in the NHL, and they have won over 50 percent of faceoffs. The Islanders did a great job in their first game winning the puck, but they will meet their match in this one. If the Coyotes can win faceoffs, and take control of the puck, it will go a long way towards helping them cover the spread.

Arizona needs to keep control of the puck, and get shots on net. The more time they have the puck in the offensive zone, the better. New York is a good team, but the Coyotes will be able to win this game if they just take control. Pucks on net, and control in the offensive zone is going to be huge in this game.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

There are two things the Coyotes could improve on after their first two games, but the Islanders should be able to take advantage. The first thing is penalties. Arizona leads the league in penalty minutes with 56. They have been in the box for 56 total minutes in the two games played. That is almost a full three periods. This means the Coyotes are constantly trying to kill off any penalty, and eventually something has to give. That something will be the Coyotes penalty kill. If the Islanders can get shots on net, especially during the powerplay, they will score some goals.

The second thing is blocked shots. The Coyotes do not get into the shooting lanes often, but luckily for them, it has not resulted in many goals. However, that will not hold. If the Coyotes allow the Islanders to get clean shots on net, they will score some goals, and cover the spread.

Final Coyotes-Islanders Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to be closer than we expect. However, I like the Islanders. The Coyotes have some problems they need to take care of, and that is going to hurt them in this game. I will take the Islanders to cover the spread.

Final Coyotes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders -1.5 (+138), Over 5.5 (-124)