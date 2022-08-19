The Philadelphia Eagles have a stud in second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who might have a massive 2022 NFL season ahead of him. Teammate and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert already has a new nickname for Smith based on the way the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout has been losing defenders in the offseason.

Via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Eagles Dallas Goedert just found a new nickname for DeVonta Smith: “He’s like Casper the friendly ghost. It’s crazy to see. People be pressing him, he throws a shimmy and just disappears”

It does feel like it’s officially the time to be scared of DeVonta Smith. In 2021, Smith played in 17 games (16 starts) and nearly had a 1,000-yard campaign in his first year in the pros despite playing in a run-heavy environment with the Eagles. He finished his rookie season with 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions and 104 targets. That season, the Eagles were no. 1 in the league with a 49.87 run play percentage, as they looked to capitalize on the dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This time around, expect Philly to incorporate more passing plays. After all, they had just acquired a star wide receiver in AJ Brown and also a vet in Zach Pascal, with the hopes of stretching the field further for their offense that averaged 25.5 points and nearly 360 total yards per game in 2021.

Dallas Goedert should also remain a relevant target in the passing attack despite those additions. The tight end was right behind DeVonta Smith in receiving yards last season with 830 to go with four touchdowns.