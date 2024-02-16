Creighton visits Butler as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 17 Creighton Blue Jays (18-7, 9-5) are in the Midwest to take on the Butler Bulldogs (16-9, 7-7) Saturday morning. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Creighton-Butler prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Creighton sits third in the Big East, and they are four games out of first. They have won their last two games, as well. Creighton has already played Butler this season. In that game, Creighton lost a high-scoring game by one point, 99-98. Four different players for the Blue Jays put up over 20 points. Two players scored 26 points. As a team, Creighton shot 54.8 percent from the floor, and they made 21 of 24 free throws.

Butler is fifth in the Big East heading into this game. However, they have lost two of their last three games. In their win over Creighton, Jahmyl Telfort led the team with 26 points. DJ Davis had 22 points to go along with five assists. Butler was dominant off the bench, they shot 55.1 percent from the field, and 59.1 percent from three-point range.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Butler Odds

Creighton: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Butler: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is second in the Big East in points per game. They score over 81 points per game, and the Blue Jays make the most field goals per game. Creighton scoring points is never the problem. They are always able to put up points, even with their lack of bench play. If Creighton can continue to score the basketball, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.

Butler has allowed the third-most points per game in the Big East. Teams also have the third-best field goal percentage in the Big East against the Bulldogs. Creighton was able to put up 98 points in their first game against Butler, so Butler's defensive struggles were on display. If Creighton can have a similar offensive game in this one, they will win the game.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is third in the Big East in scoring. They average 80.2 points per game, which is a big reason why they beat Creighton the first time around. Butler has the fourth-best field goal percentage, and third-best three-point percentage in the Big East this season. Butler plays at a face pace, and that works to their advantage. If Butler can have another good offensive game, they are going to win this game at home.

Butler is 11-3 at home this season. They are a much better team when they do not have to travel. With this being a home game for them, it would not be surprising to see Butler complete the sweep over Creighton in this game.

Final Creighton-Butler Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another close game between the two teams. They both are able to score very well, so I like the Over to hit in this game. As for a winner, it is going to come down to which team can outshoot the other. In that case, I like Creighton to win this one outright.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Creighton-Butler Prediction & Pick: Creighton ML (-164), Over 153.5 (-110)