Butler looks for their first Big East win as they face Creighton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Butler prediction and pick.

Creighton enters the game at 9-6 on the year, and 2-2 in conference play. They opened up the year 4-0, before losing three in a row. They would then win three more in a row, including Creighton upsetting a then top-ranked Kansas. Still, they would fall to Alabama and Georgetown before wins over Villanova and St. John's. Last time out, they faced Marquette. Marquette was down most of the first half but would take the lead at the half, and never trail again, winning 79-71.

Meanwhile, Butler is 7-9 on the year, but 0-5 in conference play. They opened up the year at 7-1, with the only loss being to Austin Peay. Still, they have lost eight straight since then. In their last game, they faced Providence. Providence took the lead with just under five minutes in the half, and would not let it go. They dominated the second half, winning the game 84-65 over Providence.

Here are the Creighton-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Butler Odds

Creighton: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -134

Butler: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton ranked 48th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 55th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton has been solid on offense this year. They are 44th in effective field-goal percentage while sitting 27th in assists per game this year. Furthermore, they are fifth in assist-to-field-goal ratio this year. Creighton is also 29th in rebounds this year while sitting 16th in two-point percentage this year.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way for Creighton. He leads the team in points and rebounds this year. Kalkbrenner has 17.1 points per game this year with 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jackson McAndrew. He is scoring 8.7 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Steven Ashworth leads the way. He leads the team in assists while being second in points per game. He is scoring 16.8 points per game while adding 6.5 assists per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game. Jamiya Neal has also been solid this year. He is scoring 10.9 points per game this year while additionally adding six rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages a block per game this year.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is ranked 86th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 90th in offensive efficiency and 95th on the defensive end of the court. Butler has been stronger on defense this year. They are 124th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 29th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also do not send opponents to the line, sitting 32nd in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game.

Butler is led by Jaymyl Teflort, who leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes in with 15.9 points per game while adding 3.4 assists per game. He also had 4.8 rebounds per game. Telfort is joined in the frontcourt by Pierre Brooks II. He is scoring 14.9 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Patrick McCaffery has also been solid, with 12.8 points per game, and 4.8 rebounds plus 1.3 assists. Finally, Andre Screen leads the team in rebounding. He has 5.7 rebounds per game while adding 6.9 points and 1.6 blocks this year.

In the backcourt, Kolby King leads the way. He is scoring 6.4 points per game this year while having 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Finley Bizjack. Bizjack has 6.1 points per game while adding three rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Final Creighton-Butler Prediction & Pick

A few key factors will decide this game between Creighton and Butler. First is the Creighton defense. While their offense is stronger, Creighton is also strong on defense. They are 125th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 37th in effective field goal percentage, and first in opponent free throw attempts per game. Second will be the three-point attack from Creighton. They are 17th in three-point attempts and 25th in made attempts. Butler is 50th in the nation against the three though. Finally will be the rebounding game, where Creighton is better in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage while sitting sixth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Take Creighton in this one.

Final Creighton-Butler Prediction & Pick: Creighton -2.5 (-102)