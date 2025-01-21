ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-DePaul prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-DePaul.

There is a lot of basketball to follow on Tuesday night. This game contains more intrigue today than it did a week ago. DePaul has delivered a very strong week of play, very nearly beating Marquette and then going on the road and defeating Georgetown in a shocker. The Blue Demons went up against the Big East favorite and came within an eyelash of pulling an upset. Then they went on the road and defeated a Georgetown squad which looked like an NCAA Tournament-caliber group earlier this month. DePaul has made some major forward strides under new coach Chris Holtmann, and the Blue Demons will try to keep things going in the right direction when they face Creighton.

The Bluejays are improving, too. Creighton has won three games in a row. The last two wins in that three-win sequence have been particularly impressive. Creighton pounded Providence by 20 points last week and then defeated UConn on the road this past weekend. Creighton, more than most teams, has had UConn's number in the Big East in recent years. The Jays were able to retain the upper hand versus the Huskies and grab a win most other Big East teams will fail to achieve this season.

It didn't look good for Creighton a few weeks ago. The Bluejays lost to Georgetown by 24 and were handled by Marquette in a close game. Something had to change. Over the past two weeks, we have seen the Jays evolve and grow as a team. They don't want to undo the recent gains they have made. A steady upward progression should have this team in position to contend for the Big East championship at the end of the regular season. Coach Greg McDermott usually finds a way to get his teams to mature and develop as the season goes along; 2025 does not seem to be an exception in that regard.

Here are the Creighton-DePaul College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-DePaul Odds

Creighton: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -250

DePaul: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs DePaul

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is in a very good place right now. The Jays are defending well, having limited UConn's offense in a tough, physical, grind-it-out kind of victory on the road a few days ago. This team is playing the kind of lunch-pail basketball it is equipped to play, with big man Ryan Kalkbrenner being the elite defensive riddle opposing offenses can't easily solve. Creighton was a hard team to bet on earlier in the season. Results fluctuated wildly from the very good to the very bad (and back again). Now Creighton seems to be steadying the ship, so the Jays are easier to back against the spread.

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton might be playing well, but DePaul is playing well too. The Blue Demons are at home, and they are getting almost seven points on the spread. DePaul does figure to give Creighton a battle — not because of any perceived Bluejay weaknesses, but because you can clearly see how well the Blue Demons are playing. DePaul plus the points is a solid play to make.

Final Creighton-DePaul Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to DePaul, but the point spread is well-calibrated. Maybe wait for a live play here. Pick your spot carefully.

Final Creighton-DePaul Prediction & Pick: DePaul +6.5