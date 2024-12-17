ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of the Big East season as Creighton faces Georgetown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Crieghton comes into the game at 7-4 on the year. They opened the year 4-0, before losses to Nebraska, San Diego State, and Texas A&M. They would rebound, first beating Notre Dame, and then upsetting a top-ranked Kansas 76-63. After a win over UNLV, they would face Alabama last time out. Alabama took the lead less than four minutes into the game, and would not give it back, with Creighton losing the game 83-75. Meanwhile, Georgetown comes into the game 8-2 on the year. They opened up 2-0 before a loss to Notre Dame. They would then win five more in a row, before falling 73-60 to West Virginia. Last time out, they faced Syracuse. It was a tight game throughout, but Georgetown went on a 7-0 run late in the game to win 75-71.

Since the 1970 season, Creighton and Georgetown have faced 25 prior times. Creighton leads the series 16-9. They have also won six straight, including both games last season. In the last game, Creighton won 94-72 at home, while winning 77-60 on the road last year.

Here are the Creighton-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Georgetown Odds

Creighton: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Georgetown: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Georgetown

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton ranked 41st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 52nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton has been solid on offense this year. They are 47th in effective field goal percentage while sitting 22nd in assists per game this year. Furthermore, they are 11th in assist to field goal ratio this year. Creighton is also 27th in rebounds this year while sitting fourth in two-point percentage this year.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way for Creighton. He leads the team in points and rebounds this year. Kalkbrenner has 17.4 points per game this year, with 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jackson McAndrew. McAndrew is scoring 8.2 points per game this year while adding 4.2 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Steven Ashworth leads the way. He leads the team in assists while being second in points per game. He is scoring 16.3 points per game while adding 6.2 assists per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds per game. Jamiya Neal has also been solid this year. He is scoring 10.7 points per game this year, while also adding 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also has a block per game this year. Still, the Creighton offense will be missing Pop Isaacs for the rest of the year.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown ranked 85th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 121st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 75th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgetown has been solid on defense this year. They are 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 55th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. They have been lockdown in the second half, sitting 11th in the nation in opponent points per game in the second half.

Thomas Sorber leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 15.5 points per game while adding 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks this year. In the frontcourt, Sorver is joined by Drew Fielder. Fielder is scoring 7.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists. Finally, Jordan Burks has 5.7 points per game and 3.2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jayden Epps has been solid this year. He is scoring 15.5 points per game while adding two rebounds, 2.7 assists, and two steals per game this year. Micah Peavy has been solid this year as well. Peavy is scoring 13.4 points per game this year while being great on defense. He has 2.8 steals per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Finally, Malik Mack leads the team in assists. He has 4.3 assists per game this year while adding 12.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Final Creighton-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Creighton has been highly effective on offense this year, sitting 36th in shooting efficiency, 22nd in three-point attempts, and 38th in three-pointers made. Georgetown has struggled against the three. They are 208th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year. Further, while Georgetown is 56th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, Creighton is second in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Creighton has covered in three straight, and will again in this one.

Final Creighton-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Creighton -3.5 (-115)