Creighton and Notre Dame enter this game at 4-3 and need a win in time for the Players Era Festival. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Creighton is 4-3 after starting the season with massive blowout wins against UT Rio Grande Valley, Fairleigh Dickinson, Houston Christian, and Kansas City. They lost to Nebraska, San Diego State, and Texas A&M. This team goes as Ryan Kalkbrenner goes down low. The Blue Jays have a lot to like this year, but they have disappointed so far, and this is a good opportunity for them to bounce back.

Notre Dame is 4-3 this season after wins against Stonehill, Buffalo, Georgetown, and North Dakota. Then, they have losses against Elon, Rutgers, and Houston. Markus Burton has been massive for the Fighting Irish, especially in the backcourt. He will be the key to them having any chance of competing in this game against Creighton. The Fighting Irish have struggled, but this is a great opportunity to get back on track.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Notre Dame Odds

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Notre Dame Odds

Creighton: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Notre Dame: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Notre Dame

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton's offense was great last year but has struggled to find consistency this year. They score 77.3 points per game, have a 45% field goal percentage, and a 29.9% three-point shooting percentage. This season, three Blue Jays are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Ryan Kalkbrenner leading at 18.1 points per game. Then, Steven Ashworth also leads the team in assists at 5.5 per game. The Blue Jays have the talent to play well on offense and can be one of the best in the Big East, but things have started rocky for the Blue Jays. They have a great opportunity against the Fighting Irish because Notre Dame has struggled in their own right on defense, so they can bounce back in this game in Las Vegas.

Creighton's defense was solid last season, but they have had a rocky start to this season. They allow 68.1 points per game, 37.3% from the field, and 29% from behind the arc. Kalkbrenner is the key for the team down low, leading in rebounding at 8.6 per game. Then he also leads the way in blocks at three per game. Finally, Jamiya Neal leads in steals at 0.9 per game. This is a great matchup for the Blue Jays on defense because Notre Dame has struggled on offense outside of Markus Burton. This is a great matchup for them to take advantage of.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame has been inconsistent in opening the year on offense. They score 78.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 49%, and have a three-point percentage of 37.2%. Four Fighting Irish players are averaging over double digits this season, with Markus Burton leading at 18.2 points per game. Then he also leads in assists at 4.3 per game. Markus Burton has been a massive standout for Notre Dame, and he is what makes this offense go. He has a good opportunity against Creighton and their defense in this game because they have struggled to open the year.

Notre Dame's defense has struggled this year. They allow 70.3 points per game, 40.6% from the field, and 32.3% from behind the arc. Then, down low, Kebba Njie has been the best rebounder this season with 6.1 per game. Next, Njie also leads the team in blocks at 0.7 per game. Finally, two Fighting Irish players average 1.3 steals per game, Markus Burton and Julian Roper II. Notre Dame's defense has struggled, but they might get the perfect matchup due to the struggles Creighton is having on offense in their own right. Creighton has more playmakers, so this defense needs to do everything they can to step up.

Final Creighton-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Creighton is a more talented team than Notre Dame. Both teams are in a slump and need this win, and you have to wonder what the motivation factor is like, especially for Creighton. However, talent wins out, and Notre Dame is not as good as Creighton in their roster. Ryan Kalkbrenner is the best player for the Blue Jays on the court and should dominate this game. Creighton wins and covers in Las Vegas.

Final Creighton-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Creighton -5.5 (-110)