It is a Big East battle on Saturday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

It is a Big East battle on Saturday as Seton Hall hosts Creighton. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Seton Hall prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Creighton comes in ranked 18th in the nation this year and sits at 13-5 on the year, but they are 4-3 in conference play so far this year. After losing to Villanova and Marquette to open their conference play, Creighton won four straight games. The last time out did not go well though. They faced UConn last time out. UConn would dominate most of the game. After a tight first ten minutes, UConn took the lead, and never gave it back. They would be up 11 at the half and would go on to defeat Creighton 62-48.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall comes in at 13-5 and has a tie for the lead in the Big East, sitting at 6-1 in conference play. They are the only team to beat UConn in conference play this year, winning by 15 to open their conference schedule. While thye would stumble the next time out against Xavier, Seton Hall has been on a winning streak since. Thye have now won five straight games, albeit most of them close. It was three straight four-point wins, beating Providence, Marquette, and Georgetown. Then it was a six-point win over Butler, before having their first comfortable win of the streak. Last time out, they beat Saint John's by 15.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Seton Hall Odds

Creighton: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -126

Seton Hall: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is 17th this year in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings and has been solid on defense this year. They are 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton is 62nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting tenth in effective field goal percentage. Baylor Scheierman leads the way this year. He comes into the game with 17.7 points per game this year. Further, he has 3.8 assists per game. He is one of three guys averaging over 15 points per game on the season. Trey Alexander comes in with 15.7 points per game and also is dishing the ball well, with 4.4 assists per game. Rounding out the top guys is Ryan Kalkbrenner. He comes in with 15.7 points per game while shooting 64.6 percent from the field this year.

Creighton comes in ranked 36th in the nation in rebounds per game on the year and first in the nation in defensive rebounding. This is led by Scheierman and Kalkbrenner as well. Schneiderman comes into the game with 8.2 rebounds per game this year, while Kalkbrenner comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game. Trey Alexander has been solid as well, with 5.9 rebounds per game on the year.

Creighton is 29th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting seventh in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. One of the big helps is Kalkbrenner. He comes into the game with 2.6 blocks per game, while consistently forcing bad shots down low. Meanwhile, Trey Alexander has a steal per game, but this is an area Creighton can improve. They averaged just 3.6 steals per game this year while turning the ball over 11.2 times per game.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall enters the game ranked 53rd in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They have been much better on the offensive side of the ball though, ranking 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency. On defense, they rank 77th in adjusted efficiency. Seton Hall is 148th in points per game this year. They have been led on offense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 16.2 points per game on the year while shooting 47.0 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 17.9 percent of his threes on the year, but drives to the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball when needed on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.6 assists per game this year.

The pass often goes to Dre Davis or Al-Ami Dawes this year. Davis is averaging 13.2 points per game this year but is also an inside shooter from his guard spot. The outside man is Dawes. Dawes comes in averaging 13.8 points per game this year. Dawes leads the team with 115 three-point attempts this year, hitting 36.5 percent of them. The three-pointer is not a major part of the offense though, as Seton Hall ranks 322nd in the nation in three-point attempts this year.

A major part of the offense is offensive rebounding and ball control. Seton Hall is sixth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage this year. This is led by Jaden Bediako. He comes into the game averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, with 4.42 rebounds per game on the offensive end. Further, Seton Hall is 267th in the nation in turnovers per game, but sits 81st in steals per game, creating a solid turnover margin. This is led by Kadary Richmond, who has 2.2 steals per game this year.

Final Creighton-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall has been playing great as of late. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games, with the only game of them not covering was when they were a favorite. Meanwhile, Creighton has covered just two of their last nine. With the two covers coming against Georgetown and DePaul. This should be a fairly tight game. The offensive rebounding of Seton Hall is great, which gives them plenty of second-chance opportunities and allows them to control the game. With that, expect Seton Hall to keep this one close, but not enough to win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Creighton-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Creighton ML (-126)