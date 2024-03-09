We're set to bring you yet another College Basketball prediction and pick as we head to the Big East Conference for this pivotal matchup. The #10 Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) will take on the Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East) with both teams heating up before tournament time. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Creighton-Villanova prediction and pick.
The Creighton Bluejays are currently tied for second in the Big East with Marquette and behind leading UConn. They've won six of their last seven games and just recently took down Seton Hall and Marquette by double-digits heading into this one. They'll have revenge on their minds as they fell to Villanova 66-68 earlier in the season.
The Villanova Wildcats are currently fifth in the Big East. They've won three of their last five games with a loss coming against UConn last week. After wins over Georgetown and Providence, they dropped their last game to Seton Hall by double-digits on the road, so they'll be looking to close out their season strong with a home win.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Villanova Odds
Creighton: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: -114
Villanova: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -105
Over: 137 (-112)
Under: 137 (-107)
How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV
Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bluejays are coming off one of the hallmark wins of the season in their final game at home as they took down the No. 5-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles 89-75. The game was tied just after the beginning of the second half and the two teams traded barbs back and forth. However, it was their star senior Baylor Scheierman who had a massive 26 points and 16 rebounds through the win. Creighton also dominated the rebounding categories and they were much more physical in the paint down the stretch.
Coming into this game, Creighton will have to continue being aggressive on the offensive boards and blocking out the paint for the Wildcats. They actually had similar success rebounding against Villanova during their first meeting, but they couldn't get their three-point shooting to fall during the close game. If they can match their intensity from last game against Marquette, they should come up with the upset win.
Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win
Villanova will see their final home game after they couldn't get the job done against Seton Hall in their last one. It was their first loss to Seton Hall in eight meetings and with just 56 points, it was one of their more disappointing efforts on offense. Neither team shot well, but Villanova was trounced on the boards. They'll need to make serious improvement in that aspect ahead of this one if they want to be successful and sweep Creighton on the season.
Their last win over Creighton was decided by their three-point shooting and ability to limit their turnovers to single digits. They created 16 turnovers with their active hands on defense and with the way they've been struggling on offense, they may need their defense to pick up some of the slack and make this a close game. Still, they'll have the edge at home owning a win in this series.
Final Creighton-Villanova Prediction & Pick
The should be a hotly-contested game as both teams have similar resumes heading into the final game of the season. Creighton has been much more dominant as of late, but Villanova has been managing to hang in with solid teams. With how close the first meeting was between these two teams, I expect this game to follow suit.
For our prediction, let's roll with the Creighton Bluejays to cover this spread as favorites on the road. They didn't look great against St. John's just three games ago, but they've turned a corner and they're finishing this season stronger than they started. Let's take Creighton with the points.
Final Creighton-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Creighton Bluejays -1.5 (+100)