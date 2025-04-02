No, this is not an April Fool's prank. Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have welcomed their fourth baby girl.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

“Whoop, there she is!” the couple wrote in the caption before revealing their fourth daughter's name.

The post featured a close-up of Finnley with a large blue bow, another with her lying down next to her green pacifier, a photo with Kylie in the hospital bed, and lastly one with Jason.

While the announcement was made on Tuesday (April 1) — also known as April Fools Day — Finnley was born on March 30 as indicated in the caption.

What Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Have Said About Their Fourth Baby Girl

Jason and Kylie are parents to Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2 making Finnley their fourth baby girl. The parents shared that they were expecting a new bundle of joy when they snapped a shot of their three daughter's reactions to the news.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the snapshot posted to Instagram. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

It's no surprise that their fourth baby girl has a gender neutral name as Kylie discussed that she wanted to continue she and Jason's tradition on her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

“We’re doing a little crossover action, I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth,” Kylie explained. “Because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett — so if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think? Eventually they’ll be like, ‘Why why did they get a cute girly name?’”

One of the things that Kylie is excited about is how her oldest daughter is so enthusiastic to help out.

“I will say that, my oldest [Wyatt], she’s 5 now — the way she’s getting excited for this next baby is very sweet to watch,” Kylie shared. “She’s very much in that phase of like, ‘I can get diapers, I can fill up my own water bottle, I can do these things independently,’ and so to see her get so excited about getting another baby and her having the opportunity to help is very exciting to watch.”

Kylie shared previously on her podcast why she and Jason decided to have another child.

“Jason was always like, ‘I'll do whatever you wanna do,' and I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise,” Kylie shared on her podcast. “Which I really think we got to three, and I was like, three is cool. This feels good.”

“Then we got out of the rough baby sleeping and all that, and then I was just like, you know what? I really like even numbers,” she added.

While the birth of their fourth baby is exciting, Kylie said she's done.

“I think it might get shut down after this one,” she said. “We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, ‘Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.' ”