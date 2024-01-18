Cris Cyborg fires back the President of the PFL for allegations of her turning down a fight with Larissa Pacheco ahead of the PFL's first PPV of 2024.

The Professional Fighters League has announced their first pay-per-view event of the new year which will be the PFL Champs vs. the Bellator Champs on February 24th in Saudi Arabia. This will be the beginning of a new era of MMA after the 2023 merger of the PFL and Bellator after the acquisition.

President of the PFL Donn Davis recently appeared on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to speak about this epic fight card that was just announced. During the conversation, Ariel Helwani asked PFL President Donn Davis about why Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison isn’t on their first installment of the PFL’s Super Fight PPV Division. Davis replied:

“Two reasons, Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg. Kayla injury and Cyborg didn’t want to fight Pacheco. So, there’s only one person here who was ready, whether they were fighting Ariel or Kayla or right, Pacheco. She was the sport in all of this, ‘Hey I’ll let Kayla fight Cris, hey I’ll fight Cris, hey I’ll fight February 19th, I’ll fight January 3rd’. So Larissa was the real champ in this.”

This sparked a bit of an outburst from one of the newest additions from the PFL, Bellator merger, Bellator’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg. Cyborg claims that she had never turned down a fight and that she doesn’t have a four-fight deal in place with the PFL as she did with Bellator prior to the merger. She also did not hear of any possibly fight with Kayla Harrison in the summer like Donn Davis eluded to on The MMA Hour.

I never turned down a fight against Pacheco @DonnDavisPFL I also do not have 4 fights remaining on the deal you inherited.@srjsports please ask our partner @PFLMMA not to speak of my contract publicly as we are building our relationship This is also the first I’ve heard… — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 17, 2024

Cyborg is publicly making it known all over social media that she in fact never turned down a fight with anyone. Going out of her way to post in the comments on all of PFL President Donn Davis’ posts to let it be known that she is absolutely not ducking anyone.

Cris Cyborg is a fighter who has been around in MMA for the last 19 years and there has never been an instance where she has turned down a fight in her 28-fight professional career. She has been campaigning to fight Kayla Harrison for years now and when the PFL, Cyborg, and Harrison all come to an agreement this fight would go down as one of the biggest fights in the history of the PFL and Bellator.

As of right now, Cyborg is just focusing on her next boxing match which takes place this Friday night at WFC 163 at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. Cyborg will be looking to make it 2-0 in her professional boxing career when she headlines this boxing event against the 2-0 Kelsey Wickstrum.