By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Since its release on the PSP back in 2008, Crisis Core has become an essential game for Final Fantasy fans. Now, after 14 long years of waiting, we can meet Zack again. Keep reading to learn more about Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Release Date: December 13, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will release on December 13, 2022. It will be available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion gameplay

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an action role-playing game. The player switches between exploration and battle. The battle system of the game is fairly simple. Players can use the face buttons to attack, dodge, or block. Attacking deals an amount of damage based on equipment and level. Dodging allows players to not take damage from attacks but needs to be timed properly. Blocking reduces the amount of damage the player takes. Other than these, the game also uses a Materia system, with each Materia responding to a special attack. It is important to note, however, that the game’s combat system is different from before. Although the gameplay from the trailer seems to reflect much of the gameplay from the original game, we still need to wait and see what exactly these changes entail.

The game also has a mechanic called the Digital Mind Wave (DMW). The DMW is a slot machine in the upper left corner of the screen. If the player gets three of the same picture, the player will perform a Limit Burst or special attack. These Limit Bursts either deal a lot of damage or will heal the player. There are also numbers on the DMW. Should two or more numbers match, the Materia equipped to that slot will power up. If the player gets a 777 on the DMW, they level up. Again, we need to wait and see if the combat changes will affect how the DMW system works.

Game exploration is very linear, although some sections of the game have a pseudo-open world. Players will go from one quest to another to progress in the main story. There are some optional quests that reward powerful Materia or DMW summons. These side stories sometimes give stories that add even more to your experience in the game.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion story

The story happens seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII. The player controls Zack Fair, a young, albeit talented, member of SOLDIER. Zack wants nothing more than to prove himself to his mentor and friend, Angeal. Along his quest for approval, Zack will meet various characters, some recognizable from FFVII. His quest, however, will bring him through multiple ups and downs, most of which will change his life forever, and those around him as well.

Thankfully, you don’t have to play Final Fantasy VII before playing this game, as although the stories are connected, Crisis Core can stand alone. In fact, it doesn’t matter if you play Crisis Core first before playing VII, or the other way around. What matters is that if you haven’t played this game yet, you should definitely give it a try. Just note that if you decide to play the Final Fantasy VII remake, the experience may not be the same as if you played the original.

